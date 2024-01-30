JKTPO showcases UT’s rich craftsmanship in UPITEX 2024

Jammu, Jan 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) once again took the spotlight in Uttar Pradesh International Trade Expo (UPITEX) 2024, held at Lucknow with presentation of a diverse range of unique handcraft and traditional specialties.

Being organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), the event consistently offers an excellent platform for our local emerging entrepreneurs besides showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship of local artisans, leaving a lasting impression on the visitors, read an official handout.

JKTPO, with the participation of 20 exhibitors from Jammu and Kashmir, including two women entrepreneurs, exhibited authentic local craftsmanship. Our pavilion emerged as a central attraction for buyers and local customers. UPITEX 2024 experienced a significant turnout, with over three lakh visitors from different parts of India, neighbouring regions, and abroad thronging the event, read the handout.

The stalls by JKTPO garnered attention, particularly for sale of woollen clothes and dry fruits. The visitors admired the intricately embroidered clothing from Kashmir, and exhibitors expressed delight and satisfaction with the overwhelming response received during the event.

UPITEX 2024 saw participation of more than 300 exhibitors from across the nation, presenting products from various Indian states and featuring four international participants. Throughout the five-day event, around 1.25 lakh individuals visited, and participated in discussions related to business proposals that amounted Rs 300 crore.

The stalls representing Jammu and Kashmir were visited by the Chief Secretary and several cabinet ministers of Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The major attractions included Pashmina Shawls, Kani and Sozni clothes and stoles, Dry Fruits and Kashmiri Kehwa, World-famous Kashmiri Saffron, Phiran and Hand-embroidered garments with intricate Kashmiri patterns etc

Visitors to the JKTPO stalls not only had the opportunity to witness these exquisite products but also engaged with the artisans themselves. The stories behind each creation and the dedication of craftspeople were shared with enthusiasm, creating a unique and immersive experience for attendees.

The substantial business leads generated have the potential to evolve into future orders, indicating promising growth prospects for them. The JKTPO team conveyed appreciation for the enthusiastic response. Serving as both a B2B and B2C platform, the exhibition played a crucial role in bridging cultures and linking local artisans with a wider audience, thereby contributing towards economic growth and empowerment of the region’s skilled workforce.

JKTPO’s participation in UPITEX 2024 was exceptionally fruitful, underscoring their commitment towards promoting and preserving the abundant heritage and cultural diversity of Jammu and Kashmir. JKTPO’s persistent efforts to fortify and empower local artisans, emerging young entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses serve as clear evidence of their unwavering commitment.