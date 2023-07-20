JKTPO team meets Invest India, explore investment opportunities in J&K

New Delhi: A delegation from Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), led by its Managing Director, Khalid Jahangir held extensive meetings with Invest India and Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) to explore investment opportunities and strengthen trade ties in the region.

The delegation congratulated Nivruti Rai, for the new role as MD & CEO of Invest India, and sought her support in projecting Jammu & Kashmir's potential as a prime investment destination.

Further, the visit was followed by detailed discussions regarding investment prospects in focus sectors such as Tourism, IT/ITeS, Food Processing, Aayush, One District One Product (ODOP), Logistics, etc with the Sectoral Teams of Invest India. There was productive sharing of knowledge and ideas, aimed to facilitate investment in areas of strength and importance for J&K. The collaboration aims to attract investments that will fuel economic development and generate employment opportunities in the region.

The JKTPO team also engaged with ITPO to study the revenue and organizational model, with a focus on finalizing plans for a Mega trade fair to be held in Srinagar in the last week of September. The trade fair aims to provide a platform for exhibitors from across India and J&K to showcase their exquisite products and explore trade opportunities. On the same lines, JKTPO shall be organizing the second version of the mega trade fair in Jammu and will further be a flagship event of the Industries & Commerce Department which will be organised annually.

The meeting at ITPO was attended by General Managers of different wings, Dy. General Managers, and Senior Managers of ITPO, emphasizing the commitment of both organizations to create a conducive environment for trade in Jammu & Kashmir.

The JKTPO team expressed their enthusiasm about the fruitful discussions and the potential outcomes of these meetings. The decisions and discussions will lead to a positive impact on the successful rollout of the Mega trade fair, which is expected to bolster trade opportunities, promote local products, and attract investments for the overall economic growth and prosperity of the region.