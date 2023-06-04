JKTPO to organise Mega Trade Fair cum Exhibition in Srinagar

It is set to become the flagship event organised by JKTPO and will be held annually in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The same shall be organized under the guidance of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh.

A team of experts from ITPO, BrijLal, GM-Arch,Krishan Kumar, DGM and Satish Kumar, Senior Manager visited Srinagar and surveyed multiple locations along with the officials of the JKTPO to identify the most suitable venue for the trade fair. Factors such as ease of access, central location, and other essential attributes were considered to ensure the successful implementation of this grand event.