JKWDC organises Mega Awareness cum Loan Mela at Bandipora

The programme was attended by District Manager Gul Yasmeen, representatives from JKWDC, locals, besides students from various institutions were present on the occasion.

The Mega Awareness was organised to raise awareness about the various financial opportunities and schemes offered by the National Minority Development Finance Corporation to empower minority communities in the region especially women folk.During the event, informative sessions about the National Minority Development Finance Corporation Scheme, its benefits and the application process.