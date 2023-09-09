JKWDC organises Mega Awareness cum Loan Mela at Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Women's Development Corporation (JKWDC) Saturday organised a mega awareness cum loan Mela at Bandipora, under National Minority Development Finance Corporation (NMDFC) Scheme.
The programme was attended by District Manager Gul Yasmeen, representatives from JKWDC, locals, besides students from various institutions were present on the occasion.
The Mega Awareness was organised to raise awareness about the various financial opportunities and schemes offered by the National Minority Development Finance Corporation to empower minority communities in the region especially women folk.During the event, informative sessions about the National Minority Development Finance Corporation Scheme, its benefits and the application process.
Experts from various departments, including the Drug De Addiction Centre, One Staff Centre, Education, on the occasion addressed queries and provided guidance to the participants.
It was given out that eligible individuals and entrepreneurs could access financial support through different schemes available with the corporation.
On the occasion, a workshop on financial literacy was conducted to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage their finances effectively.