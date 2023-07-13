JOBLESSNESS | J&K has estimated 6 lakh unemployed youth

Srinagar: A dire unemployment crisis continues to grip Jammu and Kashmir with an alarming number of educated youth struggling to find employment opportunities.

According to recent data, approximately 6 lakh educated individuals in Jammu and Kashmir remain unemployed, exacerbating social and economic challenges.

As per the official figures, the Department of Employment conducted an extensive survey across all districts of the Union Territory between March and May 2022, in collaboration with district administrations.

The survey revealed that as of May 31, 2022, there were 663,511 unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir.