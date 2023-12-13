John Abraham wraps up shooting of ‘Vedaa’ in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 13: Bollywood actor John Abraham and his co-star SharvariWagh have completed the schedule of shooting for their upcoming film ‘Vedaa’ in Kashmir.

Sources part of the crew told Greater Kashmir that the schedule is complete, adding that on Tuesday both the actors shot for a sequence in South Kashmir’s Ashmuqam area before the crew left back for Mumbai.

John Abraham had arrived in Kashmir on Friday for shooting of his upcoming movie Vedaa, directed by NikkhilAdvani and written by Aseem Arora and is slated to release next year in 2024.

During the 4-day schedule of shooting the crew shot in Srinagar and Pahalgam in south Kashmir. While shooting for his upcoming film ‘Vedaa’ in Kashmir, Bollywood actor John Abraham urged people to explore the beauty of the Kashmir Valley and experience the incredible hospitality extended by the locals.

During his stay in Kashmir, the actor was captivated by the region’s natural beauty and warm hospitality. John Abraham extended an invitation to people, urging them to explore Kashmir beyond its potential as a shooting location.

“I want people to come to Kashmir not only for shooting but for holidays as well,” he said in a video message clad in traditional Kashmir pheran.

“We had a great welcome here, and everyone here wants to work. The people always look at you with a smile and an open heart,” John added.

John Abraham in his message also advised visitors not to litter plastic in open spaces, emphasizing the importance of preserving the valley’s beauty.