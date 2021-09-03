Joint forum of pensioners NCPO formed to raise key issues

New Delhi: A joint forum of pensioners, named National Coordination of Pensioners Organisations (NCPO), has been created to raise the issues of retired employees.

On the occasion of Shrikrishna Jananmastmi i.e. August 30, 2021, the NCPO was formed by the leadership of the Bharatiya Pensioners Manch, Bharatiya Rajya Pensioners Mahasangh, Kerala Pradesh Bank Pensioners Sangh, a NCPO statement said.

This NCPO is a joint forum of the pensioners of the country.

V S Yadav, National Convener, NCPO and General Secretary, Bharatiya Pensioners Manch, said in the statement this NCPO is formed to coordinate the general issues and get redressal of many critical issues.

These issues are: exempt pension from income tax, revise the age limit on additional quantum of pension from 80 years to 65 years, reduction of period for restoration of commuted value of pension from 15 years to 10 years, bank pensioners be treated at par with the central government pensioners, opening of CGHS (central government health services) wellness centre in every district, free indoor medical facilities to the non-CGHS pensioners, release of 18 months freeze dearness relief of the pensioners etc.

Yadav said if the NCPO feels it's necessary that any issue or issues of the pensioners should be taken up jointly with the Government of India, it will do so as and when needed.

The aims and objects of this joint forum are to coordinate; highlight and get redress the general issues of the pensioners