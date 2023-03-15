Joint Traders Association raises business issues with officials

Srinagar, Mar 15: The recently founded Joint Traders Association of the Srinagar City Centre here held a series of meetings with the senior officials in the administration, including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri to discuss issues faced by the shopkeeper community and the customers, alike.
The delegation of the JTA led by its chairman FarhanKitab and General Secretary Feroz Ahmed Baba called on Divisional Commissioner Kashmir at his office for detailed discussions.
Stating that the meeting was fruitful and the official give them a patient audience, the JTA spokesman said: “Issues related to ongoing construction work as part of the Smart City, regulation of public transport, evening transport service, issues on taxation and the civic notes were discussed threadbare. Div Com assured to resolve the issues while some decisions including that on transport were taken on the spot and that is appreciable of the worthy official.”
During a separate meeting with the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, AtharAamir Khan, the traders raised the issues on civic facilities in particular whereas the official assured that the ongoing construction would get the finishing touches soon bringing relief for the business hub.
Another meeting was held with SSP traffic Muzaffer shah traders raised the issue of diversions, parking and discussed bus routes.
At another meeting with the VC-Srinagar Development Authority, HarisHandoo, the traders raised issues of parking and public washrooms at AbiGuzar in particular.