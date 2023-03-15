Joint Traders Association raises business issues with officials

The delegation of the JTA led by its chairman FarhanKitab and General Secretary Feroz Ahmed Baba called on Divisional Commissioner Kashmir at his office for detailed discussions.

Stating that the meeting was fruitful and the official give them a patient audience, the JTA spokesman said: “Issues related to ongoing construction work as part of the Smart City, regulation of public transport, evening transport service, issues on taxation and the civic notes were discussed threadbare. Div Com assured to resolve the issues while some decisions including that on transport were taken on the spot and that is appreciable of the worthy official.”