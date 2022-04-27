JSW steel to set up Rs 150 crore steel plant in South Kashmir

Jammu: JSW Steel Limited and Apollo Hospitals became the first major corporations to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019 to set up their units in the region.

While JSW steel limited is all set to come up with its Rs 150 crore project in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Apollo Hospitals will set up its medicare facility in Jammu district, officials said.

"The possession of 70 kanals of land (8.75 acres) has already been handed over to JSW Steel Limited in Pulwama's Lassipora industrial area to set up a Rs 150-crore steel plant," a senior official said.