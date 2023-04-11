JTA discusses trade issues with Div Com Kashmir

As per the statement, a delegation was led by JTA Chairman FarhanKitab and General Secretary Feroz Baba.

"Multiple issues raised by the traders' community were discussed. The absence of street lights in all important Lambert Lane, the smog and dust hitting business activity in Heart of Srinagar LalChowk due to smart city projects, diversions causing traffic mess, Lack of Washrooms in Abiguzar and other areas like burning issues were raised."