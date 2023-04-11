JTA discusses trade issues with Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 11: A delegation of the Joint Traders Association (JTA) called upon the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V.K Bidhuri to discuss issues confronting the trade community.
As per the statement, a delegation was led by JTA Chairman FarhanKitab and General Secretary Feroz Baba.
"Multiple issues raised by the traders' community were discussed. The absence of street lights in all important Lambert Lane, the smog and dust hitting business activity in Heart of Srinagar LalChowk due to smart city projects, diversions causing traffic mess, Lack of Washrooms in Abiguzar and other areas like burning issues were raised."
"The important issue of providing roadside parking for customers to increase their footfall during the current festive season was also raised and JTA is delighted to learn that it is being taken up at the highest level," reads the statement.
"It was suggested that the parking approach of SDA parking be improved and diversions removed for a mess-free city centre areas."
The delegation of JTA also raised the unresolved issue of trade tax with the Divisional Commissioner.
The Joint Traders Association expressed gratitude over the implementation of an evening transport service in Srinagar, the suggestion it had given in the previous meeting.