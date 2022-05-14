K-mart, a multi-brand family store inaugurated in Sopore

Sopore: Another outlet of K-mart, a multi-brand family store was inaugurated today in north Kashmir's Sopore at Super Bazaar.
The shop was inaugurated by President Traders Federation, Qazi Hashmatulla Hashmie and renowned business of Sopore town Anaytullah Hajni.
During the inaugural ceremony members of the Economic Alliance, Traders Federation Sopore besides the number of shopkeepers and other locals were also present.
Traders while speaking on the occasion complimented the owner of this showroom Asif Jan for this new outlet which he established in this north Kashmir town Sopore.
Asif, who hails from Bandipora district said that first he had established a K-Mart showroom in the Main town of Bandipora six years before and now he established this multi-branded family store's outlet in this central located Sopore town in north Kashmir.