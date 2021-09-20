Kajaria Ceramics launches new collection of tiles

Srinagar: Kajaria Ceramics, India’s No.1 and the world’s 8th largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles today launched a new royal collection of tiles in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the statement issued here, the ceremony to launch the new collection was organized in Taj Vivanta Srinagar and was inaugurated by Sanjay Mattoo, DGM-Marketing for Kajaria Ceramics Ltd along with all the Kajaria’s authorized dealers of Kashmir.

“The Royal collection features tiles in a Perfect 45x90 size, along with 45x45 matching floor tiles, making it aesthetically pleasing and perfect for a variety of uses. Royal consists of 35 concepts with exciting new designs inspired by luxurious lifestyles. The collection comes in 2 finishes: glossy and satin matt for a versatile range of uses,” it said.

“Kajaria prides itself on offering supreme products with an unmatched blend of aesthetic appeal and functionality. The Royal collection is the perfect addition to the Kajaria portfolio, with unique looks and incredible features backed by 3 decades of trust.”