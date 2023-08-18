Kalyan Jewellers to open showroom in Jammu

A statement said that Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will inaugurate the brand-new showroom located at Channi. The inauguration is scheduled to happen on Sunday (20th August) at 11:30 AM. With this launch, the company will not only make a foray into Jammu but also mark the momentous milestone of its 200th showroom globally. Currently, the jewellery brand marks its presence across 23 states in India as well as 4 countries in West Asia.

Celebrating this occasion, the company has unveiled its ‘Celebrating 200 Showrooms’ campaign, which encompasses unique offers to ensure that patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases. As part of this, customers can avail of up to 25% off on making charges for all gold jewellery purchases, whereas on studded jewellery purchases, a flat discount of 25% can be availed on stone value.