Kalyan Jewellers to open showroom in Jammu

Srinagar, Aug 18: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will be launching its 1st showroom in Jammu on Sunday.
A statement said that Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will inaugurate the brand-new showroom located at Channi. The inauguration is scheduled to happen on Sunday (20th August) at 11:30 AM. With this launch, the company will not only make a foray into Jammu but also mark the momentous milestone of its 200th showroom globally. Currently, the jewellery brand marks its presence across 23 states in India as well as 4 countries in West Asia.
Celebrating this occasion, the company has unveiled its ‘Celebrating 200 Showrooms’ campaign, which encompasses unique offers to ensure that patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases. As part of this, customers can avail of up to 25% off on making charges for all gold jewellery purchases, whereas on studded jewellery purchases, a flat discount of 25% can be availed on stone value.
Customers will be entitled to receive a raffle coupon on every purchase from Kalyan Jewellers. The jewellery brand will be giving away a 2-gram gold coin to 200 lucky customers, who will be chosen through an electronic raffle draw, the statement said.
Commenting on the new showroom launch, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce our foray in Jammu, which offers tremendous untapped potential and will help us boost growth momentum. The new investments in this region reflect upon the brand’s commitment to strengthen presence in North India as well as make the brand more accessible to patrons.”