Kangri Craze: Demand heats up as winter sets In

Despite complaints of rising prices, the sale of these traditional earthen pots has surged, with traders from various parts of the Valley flocking to city centres, offering an array of colourful Kangris to lure customers.

"The demand for Kangri is on the rise. Each day, I am selling more than 50 earthen pots, which is quite satisfactory," said Imtiyaz Ahmad, a Kangri seller at Nowhatta.

Hailing from Bandipora district, Ahmad has witnessed a growing trend in Kangri sales over the past few years. Traditional heating methods have made a comeback, proving to be more reliable and cost-effective compared to modern gadgets that require LPG or electricity for operation.