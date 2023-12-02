KAN’s Mentorship Initiative unlocks funding avenues for Kashmir startups

Srinagar, Dec 2: The three-day mentorship initiative led by esteemed entrepreneur and mentor, Prof. Sunil Handa, under the aegis of Kashmir Angel Network (KAN), concluded today.

A statement said that the exclusive sessions, held from November 30 to December 2, at KAN’s Corporate office, saw Prof. Handa engaging with 24 startups, fostering entrepreneurship and contributing to the growth of a vibrant startup ecosystem in the valley.

A distinguished alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, founder of Ekalvya School, and BITS Pilani alumni, Prof. Handa brought a wealth of experience to the mentoring table. The 45-minute personalized sessions proved to be instrumental for startups, providing not only insightful guidance but also crucial access to valuable network connections.

The startups, including Wildfloc, Cred Agro, Move Beyond, Falcon Frames, Green Techno Innovation, Kashmir Products Store, Elite Institute, The Pink Tree, Keepsake Box, Eco Therm Revolution, Baraqah Fashion, Pascon Solutions Pvt Ltd, and others, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to gain insights from such a seasoned entrepreneur. They highlighted the practical solutions offered during the consultations, emphasising the transformative nature of Prof. Handa’s mentorship.

“Prof. Handa’s session was a game-changer. His insights have given us a fresh perspective, and the motivation is palpable” said Khusboo, co-founder of Elite Institute.

Another startup stated “Prof. Handa’s mentorship is a beacon of inspiration. We leave the sessions not just with ideas but with the motivation to turn them into reality.”

The impact of this exclusive initiative extended beyond guidance, with several early-stage startups securing financial support to propel their ventures forward. Prof. Handa’s mentorship not only addressed concerns but also opened doors to potential funding opportunities, marking a significant milestone for these budding enterprises.

This initiative underscores Kashmir Angel Network’s unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and building a thriving startup ecosystem in the region. The success of the event reflects the positive strides made towards empowering local startups and aligns with the broader goal of fostering innovation and economic growth.