Kansal launches ‘Centre for Essential Skills’ at IIT Jammu

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Higher Education & Information Department, Rohit Kansal today launched the Centre for Essential Skills (CES) here at IIT Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion Kansal reiterated that the J&K Government is “committed to supporting institutions like the IIT Jammu and others who are willing to take efforts in improving the employability of our youth.”
While complimenting the IIT on their initiative in establishing a Centre for Essential Skills, he hoped that the Centre would offer necessary not just life-skill courses but also courses in personal finance, communication and such other needs.
He also complimented the IIT for making the resources of the Centre open not just to the students of the Institute but to all other institutions of the UT as well.
Referring to studies by Mckinsey and others, Kansal said that in the new world of work, soft skills like communication, empathy and complex decision making are increasingly gaining currency.
He maintained that with the coming of mechanization and automation the lower order, repetitive, and lower cognitive jobs are on decline.
He stated that higher-order cognitive skills along with soft skills are the benchmarks for job aspirants.
He emphasized that developing life skills outside of an academic curriculum will also improve the entrepreneurial potential of the youth which will further strengthen our cause of nation-building.