Kashmir airfares sky-high after Go First’s insolvency

“Many of them face the risk of losing their jobs and the patients at risk of life. The KCCI believes that the grounding of the entire fleet by Go First could not have been an abrupt decision but a planned one given the growing list of creditors and its failure in acquiring aircraft engines and other spare parts from manufacturers abroad. Accordingly, the Airlines should have acted responsibly by not taking bookings.”

“There has to be accountability for the passengers who are forced to overstay and pay exorbitant fares to reach their destinations. Moreover, as a consequence, many have missed their connecting flights for International travel.”

KCCI impresses upon the authorities to ensure the operation of more flights by other airlines to make good the loss of about 12 flights of the Srinagar/Jammu sector. “The tourism sector in Kashmir has been largely affected by the cancellation of flights by Go First facing an uncertain future and its booked passengers a stressful present.”