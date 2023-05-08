Kashmir awaits economic boost as G20 meeting set to bring new hope for employment, investment

The people of Kashmir have always been known for their hospitality and warmth, and they are ready to welcome the delegates from the G20 countries with open arms. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has been working tirelessly to ensure that the meeting goes smoothly, and the delegates have a comfortable stay. One of the biggest issues that the people of Kashmir face is unemployment.

The region has a high literacy rate, but the lack of job opportunities has forced many people to migrate to other parts of the country in search of work. The people of Kashmir hope that the G20 meeting will bring about more investment in the region, which will create more job opportunities for the local people.