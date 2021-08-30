Kashmir best suited for seed production: Dir Agriculture

Director Agriculture visited different sections of the farm during which he was briefed by concerned officers about the latest initiatives and interventions that are being practiced at the farm.

While having an interactive session with the concerned officers and technical staff of the Farm, Chowdhary Iqbal said that our agro-climatic conditions are one of the best suited for seed production in the country and by taking advantage from such a conducive environmental conditions we can pioneer the seed production sector.

By exploring the potential of this sector, he said, we could not only become self reliant in seed requirement of the UT but can export seed to the other states of the country.

Meanwhile, Chowdhary highlighted the importance of quality seed for a successful cropping season and asked the concerned officer to adopt all the real time technologies for a healthy virus free potato seeds.