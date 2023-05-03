Kashmir CPE chapter of ICAI organises entrepreneurship interactive meet

Srinagar, May 3: Kashmir CPE Chapter of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
hosted an Entrepreneurship Interactive meet organised by Committee for Members in Entrepreneurship and Public Service (CMEPS) of ICAI here.
As per the statement, the Guest Speakers for the event were CA (Dr) Rajkumar S Adukia (CCM & Chairman, CMEPS) and CA (Dr.) Raj Chawla (CCM & Member, CMEPS).
The First technical session was taken by CA (Dr) Rajkumar S Adukia on the topic "Acquiring Skills to be A Global Professional – as an Entrepreneur – as Practitioner – as CEO”. The second technical session was presented by CA (Dr) Raj Chawla on various MSME Schemes.
Both Guest Speakers addressed the queries raised by the members on related issues during the Q&A session.
CA Mohd Iqbal Untoo (Convenor, Kashmir CPE Chapter) highlighted various issues on behalf of the members in the valley. CA Khateeb Yousuf (Deputy Convenor, Kashmir CPE Chapter) conducted the proceedings of the program. CA Arun Gupta, CA Amir Jan, CA Bashir Ahmad Lone, CA Altaf Hussain Mir, CA Shailza Wazir, CA Manzoor Ahmad Wani, CA Showket Ahmed Peer, CA Javid Zaman Buch and other esteemed Chartered Accountants across the valley participated in the meet.