Kashmir Entrepreneurship Conclave held at KU

Srinagar: Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Naba Hira Kumar Sarania, on Wednesday inaugurated the Kashmir Entrepreneurship Conclave at the University of Kashmir, a mega event organised jointly by the varsity’s Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) and Indian Chamber of Commerce for SC, ST and Women Entrepreneurs.

Addressing a large gathering of academics and students at the inaugural session, Sarania urged young students to script their future career paths with decisive decisions at critical junctures of their careers.

“If you have will, you can achieve anything in life,” he said, impressing upon the students to avail benefits of various entrepreneurship schemes and programmes to make a strong footprint on their career paths.

Sarania also shared his personal experiences leading to his becoming a Member of Parliament with the students and complimented the University of Kashmir for hosting the Kashmir Entrepreneurship Conclave.

Vice-Chancellor, KU, Prof Nilofer Khan, who was a guest of honour, highlighted various initiatives taken by the University to create a strong ecosystem for innovations and entrepreneurship, as envisaged under the National Education Policy 2020. She said the University is in the process of finalising its MoU with IIT, Kanpur, on imparting necessary skill sets to the students to lead their journey towards entrepreneurship.