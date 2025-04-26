Kashmir Extends Hand of Hospitality

Srinagar, Apr 26: In the heart of Srinagar’s Lal-Chowk, prominent banners declaring “Dear tourists, Your Safety, Our Priority” now stand as a symbol of Kashmir’s resilience, as local traders set up stalls offering free snacks and tea to visitors.

Following the deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam’s Biasaran valley that claimed 26 lives, Kashmir’s business community, tourism stakeholders, and ordinary citizens have mobilised to offer free food, accommodation, transportation, and other services to tourists currently in the region.

“We are welcoming our tourist brothers with open arms, and we will do everything to ensure they feel safe. Our tagline on the banner is about welcome and safety—that’s the message we want to send across India,” representatives from the Traders Association Central Lal-Chowk told reporters.

The attack earlier this week sent shockwaves through Kashmir’s tourism industry, creating anxiety among both visitors and local businesses. In response, numerous trade organisations across the valley have launched goodwill initiatives aimed at reassuring distressed tourists.

Manzoor Malik, general secretary of the Goni Khan Traders Association, recalled how the city centre, including their market, was typically bustling with tourists before the incident.

“We hope that vibrancy will return, which is why we fully support every initiative by all trade bodies of Kashmir. Such gestures help build confidence among tourists, which is our goal. It also demonstrates the hospitality and warmth of Kashmiri people,” Malik explained.

Many visitors were observed stopping at the stalls to enjoy complimentary refreshments.

“This gesture is heartwarming, and despite the Pahalgam incident, our experience with local people has been beautiful. I want to tell other tourists they should not cancel their plans to visit Kashmir,” one tourist remarked while visiting a stall.

For several days, taxi and auto-rickshaw operators have been offering free rides to tourists. On Friday, a local fruit vendor at Dal Lake was seen distributing free fruit chaat to visitors, a gesture that resonated with both tourists and locals alike.