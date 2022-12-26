Kashmir fruit growers appeal Govt to fix spray oil rates at parity with Himachal Pradesh

In their letter, Kashmir’s struggling fruit industry’s growers and dealers have raised a number of related economic and taxation issues that they believe could help alleviate the current crisis in production costs. They express their concern for the rising input costs, particularly the rates of the various spray oils.

“With great respect and humble submission the Management of this Union, Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union Srinagar which is an elected apex body of all fruit growers associations would like to inform your goodself that the entire Horticulture Industry of J&K (UT) has been consistent with the usage of spray oils in the growth process of these products. These spray oils have become a part and parcel of the growth process, and fruit growers have grown trust in these spray oil brands such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (OICL) and Bharat Petroleum Limited (BPL) Spray Oil and several other HMO products due to their longevity and sustained importance in this Industry,” reads a letter addressed to Union Agriculture Minister.