Kashmir Fruit Growers Association hails ISRO’s achievements

Srinagar, Aug 23: Kashmir Fruit Growers Association on Wednesday hailed ISRO after its Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on the Moon's surface at 6.04 p.m. - a feat matched only by erstwhile Soviet Republic, the US and China.
President of the association, Bashir Ahmad Bashir congratulated the team of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), saying that it is a collective success of every Indian, and "we have displayed our scientific prowess to the world".
"The success of Chandrayaan-3 is the collective success of every Indian. An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade-long space programme."