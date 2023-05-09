Kashmir Fruit growers complain of incurring huge losses due to inclement weather

Chairman, KVFGDU, Bashir Ahmad Basheer in a statement said that the repercussions of this catastrophe are being felt throughout the horticulture industry, which serves as the backbone of Kashmir's economy. It is currently impossible to estimate the full extent of the damage caused.

"Districts such as Handwara, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, as well as the higher reaches of Ganderbal and Budgam, have been particularly affected. The Fruit Growers are now concerned about the significant losses they might incur," it added.