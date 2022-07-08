Kashmir Fruit Growers Union calls on LG

As per the statement, Chairman, KVFG Union Basheer in a statement said that despite the busy schedule of LG Sinha, he spared sufficient time to listen to our grievances.

"Delegation discussed smooth and uninterrupted traffic of fresh perishable fruits and vegetable trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) and Mughal Road, implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme, Ban arrival of Iranian Apple in Indian markets. exemption of KCC loans, the introduction of Market Intervention Scheme for “C Grade” and culled apple, exemption of GST on Cardboard boxes, pesticides and fertilizers."