Kashmir Fruit Growers Union calls on LG

Srinagar, July 8: The Executive Body of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union under the leadership of Bashir Ahmad Basheer called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.
As per the statement, Chairman, KVFG Union Basheer in a statement said that despite the busy schedule of LG Sinha, he spared sufficient time to listen to our grievances.
"Delegation discussed smooth and uninterrupted traffic of fresh perishable fruits and vegetable trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) and Mughal Road, implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme, Ban arrival of Iranian Apple in Indian markets. exemption of KCC loans, the introduction of Market Intervention Scheme for “C Grade” and culled apple, exemption of GST on Cardboard boxes, pesticides and fertilizers."
The Chairman, Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union Bashir Ahmad Basheer who also heads “The New Kashmir Fruit Association” in the capacity of President of the association have further discussed important issues relating to the Establishment of CA/Cold Store under construction in fruit Marketing Complex, Parimpora Srinagar.
" LG Manoj Sinha Ji assured the Delegation that the Advisory already issued for smooth and uninterrupted traffic for transportation of fresh perishable Fruits/Vegetables on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) and Mughal Road will be implemented in letter and Spirit with consideration of all other demands which are discussed in the meeting," reads the statement.