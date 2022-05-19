Kashmir hoteliers charge tariffs as per facilities: Chaya

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) held a General Meeting here in Srinagar to discuss the hotel tariffs and the services being provided to the travellers.
On the occasion, Chairman JKHC Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya expressed satisfaction over the hotel tariffs being charged by them as per the services.
"Our prime objective is the promotion of Kashmir tourism, we will in no way do anything that will bring a bad name to our hospitality sector. There has been this issue of overcharging, but I assure you that our rates are genuine as per the facilities and services provided by the hoteliers."
"We want to provide the best services to our clientele and ensure their stay in Kashmir is memorable so that they would come again and again which in turn will help our tourism sector," he said.
Chaya while taking strong note of the complaints by some elements said hotels are providing and charging tariffs as per services and facilities.
Chaya said they have received tariffs from all the members which are genuine and as per current inflation which has hit the roof.
The members said they would submit their tariffs to the club and authorities every two months to streamline the sector.
The hoteliers said the online booking system is the order of the day and can't be done away with.
"We can't bar online portals which also fetch us booking. We will provide rooms to anyone on a first come first serve basis," the members resolved.
They further assured the authorities that all their charges will be commensurate with the facilities.
Secretary-General, JKHC Tariq Rashid Ghani said they want Kashmir to be a four seasons destination with other products like wedding, sports corporate, and festival tourism which can attract travellers round the year.
"We are conscious about our tariff so that Jammu and Kashmir become a 12-month tourism destination affordable to one and all."