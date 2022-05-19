Kashmir hoteliers charge tariffs as per facilities: Chaya

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) held a General Meeting here in Srinagar to discuss the hotel tariffs and the services being provided to the travellers.

On the occasion, Chairman JKHC Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya expressed satisfaction over the hotel tariffs being charged by them as per the services.

"Our prime objective is the promotion of Kashmir tourism, we will in no way do anything that will bring a bad name to our hospitality sector. There has been this issue of overcharging, but I assure you that our rates are genuine as per the facilities and services provided by the hoteliers."