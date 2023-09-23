Kashmir moving towards Purple Revolution: Dir Agriculture

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited the lavender farm Argicheck Pulwama and took stock of the lavender scenario at the farm. He moved to different blocks of the farm and held interaction with the technical staff regarding various ongoing activities.

Speaking to the farm management Director Agriculture said that lavender farming is becoming more popular in the valley. Therefore department lavender farms have to play a lead role in the development of this decorative, culinary herb.

He said Kashmir is moving towards a "Purple Revolution" as young educated farmers are interested in taking this crop on commercial lines.

Pertinently lavender is used to extract oil, which is then utilized to create products like soaps, cosmetics, Fragrances, air fresheners and medications.