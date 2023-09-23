Kashmir moving towards Purple Revolution: Dir Agriculture

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited the lavender farm Argicheck Pulwama and took stock of the lavender scenario at the farm. He moved to different blocks of the farm and held interaction with the technical staff regarding various ongoing activities.
Speaking to the farm management Director Agriculture said that lavender farming is becoming more popular in the valley. Therefore department lavender farms have to play a lead role in the development of this decorative, culinary herb.
He said Kashmir is moving towards a "Purple Revolution" as young educated farmers are interested in taking this crop on commercial lines.
Pertinently lavender is used to extract oil, which is then utilized to create products like soaps, cosmetics, Fragrances, air fresheners and medications.
Director Agriculture said that from the last few years farmers in the districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal and Kupwara have started lavender cultivation under the guidance and technical support of the agriculture department.
He said that under HADP special project has been approved by the government for the promotion of Aromatic and medicinal crops like lavender. He asked the farmers to come forward and take benefit from the department's interventions.
He said the lavender shows promising potential that could contribute to the agri economy of the region.