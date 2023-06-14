Kashmir-origin CEO among prestigious speakers at Mumbai global summit

Mumbai: Kashmir-origin CEO based in the United Arab Emirates, Jozie Habib was one of the prestigious speakers and delegates to attend the Global Nutrify Today C-Suite Summit 2023.

According to the statement, this summit was backed by the nutraceutical task force with the mission to $100 billion in nutraceutical India, under the ambit of a principal scientific officer, India proudly hosted the largest global community in the nutraceutical industry at the Taj Mahal palace in Mumbai with 350 global delegates aimed to make India the global hub for nutraceuticals.

Jozie Habib provided insights on the demographic trends of women's health in Gulf countries and also discussed the gaps and opportunities of nutraceuticals in Gulf countries.

She also highlighted on the guidelines on important regulations for Indian nutraceutical companies to establish their presence in Gulf countries.