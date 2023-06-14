Kashmir-origin CEO among prestigious speakers at Mumbai global summit

Mumbai: Kashmir-origin CEO based in the United Arab Emirates, Jozie Habib was one of the prestigious speakers and delegates to attend the Global Nutrify Today C-Suite Summit 2023.
According to the statement, this summit was backed by the nutraceutical task force with the mission to $100 billion in nutraceutical India, under the ambit of a principal scientific officer, India proudly hosted the largest global community in the nutraceutical industry at the Taj Mahal palace in Mumbai with 350 global delegates aimed to make India the global hub for nutraceuticals.
Jozie Habib provided insights on the demographic trends of women's health in Gulf countries and also discussed the gaps and opportunities of nutraceuticals in Gulf countries.
She also highlighted on the guidelines on important regulations for Indian nutraceutical companies to establish their presence in Gulf countries.
“With over 2.5 million technical data points, Nutrify Genie has the capacity to create differentiated nutraceuticals portfolio in half of the conventional time. For the first time it seems that India is now the new rising power in nutraceuticals,” reads the statement.
Amit Srivastava, founder of Nutrify said, “We are looking at creating corridors for Indo-Japan, Indo-South Korea, Indi-USA, Indo-Indonesia and Indo-Mexico volve harmonized market access to trigger growth of nutraceuticals amongst these countries,”
The summit also enjoyed support from the government with Dr Meenakshi Singh, Secretary to Nutraceutical Task Force under PSA to Government of India and Chief Scientist of CSIR, Dr Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ayush Ministry, Paranav Jyoti, Executive Director to Royal office of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, UAE, Mr Bart de Jong, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in attendance.
The investment office of HH Sheikh Qasimi also announced grants worth USD 5 Million in support to the emerging nutraceutical industry.
Over 40 countries were represented in the Nutrify C Suite Summit 2023 with significant presence from Brazil, Mexico, USA, South Korea, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. KNS