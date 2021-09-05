Kashmir sans lab to test particles of banned Shahtoosh from Pashmina items

Senior vice president Kashmir Pashmina Organisation (KPO), Musadiq Shah, said “In the past three years around 40 shipments of different exporters got halted as some of the samples had to be checked for the presence of banned Shahtoosh. We understand and are fully cooperative for the checking of our material for illegal products but there should be a certified testing lab in Kashmir so that in a few days our exports are cleared and our business won’t suffer,” said Shah.

Another exporter said that he had a consignment for Gulf but as few samples had to be tested the whole shipment was grounded and the order did not reach the business partner on time.

“There is a timeline which we have to follow and accordingly we have to dispatch our orders on time. If the consignment will be grounded for weeks and months by then we lose the customers. If we had a testing lab for Shahtoosh here our shipments won’t suffer. We want a latest technology lab in Kashmir so that we won’t suffer and also no illegal export will be allowed,” said another exporter.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Director Handloom & Handicrafts, Mehmood Ahmad Shah said that they have requested the Union Government for setting up of Shahtoosh testing lab so that export won’t be delayed.

He said so far the shipments are seized at Delhi for checking if they are Shahtoosh free and for the same they are sent to Dehradun testing lab.