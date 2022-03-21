Kashmir sees upsurge of women in veterinary sector

Veterinary science, mostly a male-dominated profession, has experienced a significant change with an increase in the number of women studying at veterinary colleges and practising it across Kashmir.

Dr Rafia Maqbool hailing from Ellahi Bagh is one such example, her father is also a veterinarian. "I always knew that I want to be in this field," she said.

However, having a passion for research she never expected that she will work in the field.