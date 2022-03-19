Kashmir tourism being promoted at the highest level: Director Tourism

Srinagar, Mar 19: Authorities on Saturday said that the tourism in Kashmir is being promoted "at highest level" to give a boost to economy and also provide employment to the local youth.
Director Tourism Kashmir, G N Itoo, while talking to the media on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar as per news agency KNO said that the department "has started promoting all the seasons in Kashmir and it is for the first time that spring season is being promoted here".
“After making efforts on the ground, Kashmir has recorded increase in the footfall of tourists here from last year,” he said, adding that the "efforts are on to make tourists knowledgeable that every season is special in Kashmir".
He added that the department will celebrate all the seasons "to woo the tourists and ensure further increase to the footfall".
“We are on the path to promote the tourism sector in Kashmir, which will help to boost the economy here and also provide employment to the local youth,” he said.