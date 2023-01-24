Kashmir Tweed to get GI registration

The Director, Handicrafts and Handloom, (H&H) Kashmir, while commenting on the downswing of the centuries-old craft of Weaving Tweed said that the GI certification of Kashmir Tweed will give a fresh impetus to the craft. The primary goal of registering it is to seek protection for Tweed of Kashmir, which further promotes and pushes it to grow globally.

“The department felt it necessary to get Kashmir Tweed recognized on National and International markets owing to its uniqueness of having 100 per cent wool unlike the one produced in the rest of the country where it has also the blend of viscose, said Director H&H adding that Tweed cloth is available across the globe, in Kashmir, it has been in the market for centuries.