Kashmir University signs MoA with KVIB

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).

As per the statement, the MoA was signed by Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and Farrukh Qazi, Secretary/Chief Executive Officer J&K KVIB at a modest ceremony in the University, which, among others, was attended by Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Director UGC-HRDC, Mr Muzaffar Allaquband, Deputy Secretary J&K KVIB and Mr Sandeep from KVIB.