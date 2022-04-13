Kashmir University signs MoA with KVIB

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).
As per the statement, the MoA was signed by Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and Farrukh Qazi, Secretary/Chief Executive Officer J&K KVIB at a modest ceremony in the University, which, among others, was attended by Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Director UGC-HRDC, Mr Muzaffar Allaquband, Deputy Secretary J&K KVIB and Mr Sandeep from KVIB.
As per the MoA, the University of Kashmir shall conduct the third-party verification of KVIB units established in the Kashmir division, as is mandated for prior adjustment of margin money to the beneficiaries’ account under the REGP scheme.
Notably, J&K KVIB has been designated as implementing agency of the J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (REGP), which is a credit-linked subsidy scheme aimed at harnessing and diverting the energy and enthusiasm of youth for the establishment of the productive enterprises in the micro industrial sector. It also aims to create employment opportunities in rural areas of the Union Territory.
The scheme guidelines envisage conducting of physical verification of units established under JKREGP to ensure that these units are established properly as per scheme guidelines/DPR.
Prof Darzi has been designated as Nodal Officer for supervising the work to be undertaken by the university for the purpose.