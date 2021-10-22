Kashmir willow bat debuts in international cricket

Bats crafted by GR8 Sports, a company in the Halmula- Sangam area of Anantnag, are being used by the Oman cricket team in the ongoing T-20 world cup being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

Two of its players, Naseem Khushi and Bilal Khan, were seen using the bats in the group stage matches played by Oman against Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh, Scotland, Netherland, and Sri-lanka,.