Kashmir willow bats swing into high demand ahead of World Cup

Srinagar: In a fervent race against the clock, Kashmiri willow bat manufacturers are pulling out all the stops to cater to the soaring demand for cricket bats as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 rapidly approaches.

With the highly anticipated tournament scheduled to commence shortly, the industry is experiencing a remarkable boom, and manufacturers are working tirelessly to keep up with the unprecedented demand.

The eagerly awaited tournament, hosted by India and set to commence on October 5, will see the Afghan national cricket team wielding the renowned Kashmir willow bats.

Fawzul Kabiir, the 31-year-old managing director of the GR8 cricket bat company, shared the exciting news, stating, "Players of Team Afghanistan have our bats in the tournament this year. At least five Afghan players have already used them in the past." The inclusion of these bats in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup underscores their quality and performance.