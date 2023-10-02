Kashmir willow bats swing into high demand ahead of World Cup

Srinagar: In a fervent race against the clock, Kashmiri willow bat manufacturers are pulling out all the stops to cater to the soaring demand for cricket bats as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 rapidly approaches.
With the highly anticipated tournament scheduled to commence shortly, the industry is experiencing a remarkable boom, and manufacturers are working tirelessly to keep up with the unprecedented demand.
The eagerly awaited tournament, hosted by India and set to commence on October 5, will see the Afghan national cricket team wielding the renowned Kashmir willow bats.
Fawzul Kabiir, the 31-year-old managing director of the GR8 cricket bat company, shared the exciting news, stating, "Players of Team Afghanistan have our bats in the tournament this year. At least five Afghan players have already used them in the past." The inclusion of these bats in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup underscores their quality and performance.
Fawzul Kabir, the spokesperson for the Cricket Bat Manufacturers' Association of Kashmir, highlighted the growing demand for Kashmiri willow bats, particularly after the ICC's approval for their use in international tournaments.
"We have been manufacturing cricket bats for 102 years but didn't have any national or international recognition till 2021. After getting the ICC's approval, our bats appeared in different international tournaments and the demand has risen manifold," Kabir explained.
Kabir emphasised that Kashmir caters to a substantial 80 percent of the global demand for cricket bats.
He revealed, "With the World Cup around the corner and being hosted by India, the demand has risen manifold. We manufacture around three million bats annually, but the demand for this month and the previous one was 15 times higher. We manufactured around three to four million bats in two months that we delivered."
Highlighting the global impact of their exports, Kabir stated, "From 'zero exports' until 2021, more than 1.85 lakh bats from Kashmir have been exported to various countries."
The upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup also plays a pivotal role in boosting the local economy. Javid Ahmad, a worker at a bat manufacturing unit, expressed the significance of the World Cup for their livelihoods. "We always wait for the World Cup because our work increases manifold, and we get double the wages. We work day and night during these days as this is the source of our livelihood," he said.
Buyers typically increase their orders three to four times in the lead-up to the World Cup. "Those who usually order 1,000 bats ask for 3,000 to 4,000 bats now," Ahmad added.
As the cricketing world turns its attention to the upcoming extravaganza, the Kashmiri willow bats, painstakingly crafted in Sangam, continue to shine as a symbol of quality, durability, and international recognition. The historic debut of these iconic bats in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup marks a proud moment for the Valley and cricket enthusiasts worldwide.