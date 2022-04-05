Kashmir’s agriculture sector gets 30 crore under Capex 2022-23

Jammu: The government today approved an action plan worth Rs.30.43 crore to give a major boost to agricultural activities in the Kashmir division during 2022-23.

The sanction was accorded during a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Navin Kumar Choudhary.

Navin Choudhary exhorted the officers to explore and add one additional potential crop in the entire Kashmir division during this fiscal.

He assured that oilseeds and fodder, in addition to vegetables, will be given complete support and promotion to further enhance the income of farmers.

He expressed satisfaction over coverage of almost 70 per cent of fields under mustard cultivation after paddy harvest, which was earlier used to be merely 6 to 7 per cent.