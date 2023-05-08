Kashmir’s beauty captured through mesmerising art: Shazia Basharat’s paintings leave visitors in awe

Two-day painting exhibition, organised by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom at the Government Art Emporium in Srinagar, showcased the incredible talent of local artists. Speaking about her artwork, ShaziaBasharat, who works as an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Department of PDD, said, "Kashmir is a beautiful place, and artists must showcase it to their best capacity."

Shazia's work stood out among the other exhibits, with her use of colour and attention to detail drawing the attention of many. Visitors were in awe of the incredible skill and creativity that went into each piece.