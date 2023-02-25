Kashmir’s CHAC Systems wins Daikin’s highest VRV Sales Award

As per the statement, Daikin’s dealer awards, CHAC Systems, which is the leading central heating and air conditioner company in Kashmir redefining comfort for over 27 years, won the highest VRV Sales Award for the Financial Year 2021-22 for the J&K region.

Founder and Managing Director of CHAC Systems, Urfi Mustafa Shonthu said that the award by Daikin Industries Ltd. was a testimony to the professional services they have been rendering to the clients in J&K for the past two and a half decades.