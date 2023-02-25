Kashmir’s CHAC Systems wins Daikin’s highest VRV Sales Award

Srinagar, Feb 25: Daikin Industries Ltd, a Japanese multinational air conditioning manufacturing company, awarded the first Kashmir-based heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company, Continental Heating and Air Conditioning Systems (CHAC Systems), with the highest Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRV) Sales Award.
As per the statement, Daikin’s dealer awards, CHAC Systems, which is the leading central heating and air conditioner company in Kashmir redefining comfort for over 27 years, won the highest VRV Sales Award for the Financial Year 2021-22 for the J&K region.
Founder and Managing Director of CHAC Systems, Urfi Mustafa Shonthu said that the award by Daikin Industries Ltd. was a testimony to the professional services they have been rendering to the clients in J&K for the past two and a half decades.
"An industry-leading company in Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC), CHAC Systems, established in the year 1996, is counted among the prestigious manufacturers of an unmatched quality gamut of Central Heating, Floor Heating, VRV, and VRF Systems," reads the statement.
CHAC Systems Operational Head, Sufyaan Shonthu said that the award has encouraged his company to not only widen its scope and go for larger sales in the J&K region but also expand in other territories of the country.
The range of products of CHAC Systems is developed with the use of optimum quality raw materials and progressive techniques in line with the industrial quality norms.
CHAC Systems is a professionally managed organisation having a team of experienced engineers, who are among the pioneers in the field of HVAC in J&K.
It is the single-largest company in North India to have successfully laid more than 1 lakh square feet of floor heating and provided central heating systems to 500 plus commercial structures and domestic houses.
CHAC Systems deals in quality-assured and imported products best suited for sub-zero temperatures offering 24x7 services and maintenance and a complimentary first-year free servicing.