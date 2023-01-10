Kashmir’s Crewel, Chain-stitch to get GI tags

The Director of H&H Kashmir, while highlighting the significance of GI certification for Crewel and Chain-stitch, said that the department is working hard to get more crafts from Kashmir under the ambit of GI certification so that the genuine, handmade Kashmiri handicrafts get due recognition across the globe.

He said there are more than 10,000 craftsmen associated with the twin crafts of Crewel and Chain-stitch scattered over different districts of the Kashmir region and they all shall get benefitted from the GI certification of these crafts.