Kashmir’s economy in dire-straits, biz community awaits sops

President, Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), Shahid Kamili said that “80 percent of our industries will be shut by March 2022 if the government doesn’t come up with a comprehensive financial package. There are scores of businessmen who are turning NPAs due to the losses they are incurred since 2019 which was none of their faults. It is high time that the government must handhold existing industrialists, we are not against investment coming from outside but the priority of the government should be to bail out existing unitholders first who are on verge of closure.”

“Ironically, instead of coming to the rescue of local industry, the government has withdrawn all concessions to the Kashmir industry. Allowing local purchases from the Government Gem portal in J&K as the last nail in the coffin of the ailing industry in J&K.”