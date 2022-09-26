Kashmir's fruit industry in dire-straits: KTA

Srinagar, Sep 26: Kashmir Traders Alliance has voiced serious concern about the predicament of fruit growers who are suffering losses as a result of transportation difficulties along the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.
President KTA, Aijaz Shahdhar said that the government has shown non-seriousness towards the issues which is hurting the interests of over 8 lakh families who are earning their livelihood from the horticulture sector.
" It is unfortunate that the administration is not showing any keenness to ensure hassle free movement of fruit carrying trucks on the national highway despite the repeated attempts of fruit growers and traders," he said.
"Situation has reached such a stage that now fruit growers are destroying their produce due to low prices and transportation hassles," Shahdhar said, adding that the government must act quickly in order to save Rs 10000 crore industry.
Shahdhar urged LG Sinha to personally intervene in the matter and direct officials to ensure hassle-free movement of fruit-laden trucks so that fruit growers can sell their produce outside mandis.