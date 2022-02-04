Kashmir’s industrial sector in distress: FCIK

Srinagar, Feb 4: Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK) held an Executive Council meeting today in which all the members have strongly condemned the government policies towards the industrial sector.
In a statement issued here, Secretary-General FCIK, Ovees Qadir Jamie said the EC members have expressed their anger and agony about the governmentís approach towards the industrial sector.
More than 60 percent of the industrial units in Kashmir are engaged in manufacture and processing of goods mainly required by the government departments and as per the policy 2016-26 industrial policy most of these goods had been identified for purchase through J&K Small Scale Development Corporation Ltd," Jamie said in a statement.