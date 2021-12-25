‘Kashmir’s industrial sector in extreme distress’

“While cautioning against the growing labour retrenchments, the Presidents of various estates informed that in the past two years 40 percent of the employees on an average in the organised sector have been cut back by the employers.”

As per the statement, the speakers also discussed the lackadaisical approach for revival and rehabilitation of sick units whose number is growing with each passing day.

“The experts suggested that by the end of the current fiscal, the NPAs in banks in J&K may increase several times than at present. They expressed concern that the banks in J&K have adopted a different and discriminatory yardstick to restructure and settle the accounts under OTS. It was informed that the average haircut being offered to the NPAs of J&K units is a mere 10 percent as against 42 percent settled on the accounts of outsiders by the same banks. They also complained of charging higher rates of interest from the local enterprises than from outsiders.”