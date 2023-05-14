Kashmir’s own Bangladesh village on verge of becoming hotspot for tourists

As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities, including boating, fishing, and birdwatching Tourists from all over India are thronging the village to witness its beauty, which they believe is awe-inspiring. The locals, who hail from the fishermen’s community, are excited about the prospect of their village becoming a tourist hotspot. The villagers believe that if the government provides better facilities and develops the village, more tourists will visit Zurimanz.

“The view here is totally amazing. We believe if this village is developed well and given the best facilities, more people will start visiting here,” said a group of non-local tourists.