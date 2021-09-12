Kashmir’s retail sector grappling with losses

Srinagar: Even after the Covid induced restrictions have been lifted, Kashmir’s retail sector is yet to recuperate from losses incurred by them during the past few years.

Traders associated with the retail business complain that apart from Covid lockdown, the businesses in Kashmir are bleeding losses from many years.

Farhan Kitab who heads Kashmir Retailers Association (KRA) said they are facing challenges at multiple fronts and they along with other traders outfits have been reaching out to the government to apprise them about the issues.

He said that recently they wrote to the union government about the major issue that they are facing so that they can get some financial assistance in order to get back to normal.