Kashmir’s World Tourism Day celebration takes a green turn

Srinagar: The Directorate of Tourism Kashmir celebrated World Tourism Day here today with a lot of activities marking the occasion.

In this connection, a seminar on Green Initiatives in Tourism was organised at Tourist Reception Centre Srinagar in which participant stakeholders threw light on the subject and underscored the need for maintaining the ecology and environment while boosting tourism.

The speakers stressed adopting innovations and methods by which the carbon footprints are reduced and tourists are provided varied experiences through eco-friendly initiatives.

Addressing the seminar, Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob appealed the stakeholders to promote green initiatives in tourism so that while promoting the sector the ecology and environment of the place is also maintained and enhanced.

Prominent tourism stakeholders were felicitated on the occasion.

The Directorate of Tourism also conducted cleanliness drives in Srinagar at Dargah Hazratbal and Shankaracharya temple in which besides Director Tourism Kashmir officers, officials and stakeholders participated.