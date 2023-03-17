KC Hyundai inaugurates pre-summer service camp

Srinagar: KC Hyundai, Hyderpora Srinagar has started the Pre-Summer Camp – beat the heat offering benefits to the customers from March 17 to 30.

As per the statement, the service camp will be available throughout India at all Hyundai dealerships.

Sohail Khan, CEO said, “Customers can avail of special discounts on AC service with other benefits at our Hyundai dealership during the Pre-Summer Camp from March 17 to 30."