KC Hyundai inaugurates pre-summer service camp

Srinagar: KC Hyundai, Hyderpora Srinagar has started the Pre-Summer Camp – beat the heat offering benefits to the customers from March 17 to 30.
As per the statement, the service camp will be available throughout India at all Hyundai dealerships.
Sohail Khan, CEO said, “Customers can avail of special discounts on AC service with other benefits at our Hyundai dealership during the Pre-Summer Camp from March 17 to 30."
"During the camp, KC Hyundai will be providing huge discounts of various services like free AC check-ups, 15% labour discount and 5% parts discount on AC serving all levels, 10% discount on both AC refrigerant filling and AC disinfectant, 10% discount on mechanical labour (on availing PMS), 20% discount on RSA retail (1 year), 10% discount on interior enrichment and exterior beautification.”
Customers can call on 9796999430 for the prior appointment or visit our dealership for more information, he added.