KC Hyundai launches SUV EXTER

Srinagar: KC Hyundai, Srinagar launched its sporty entry SUV, Hyundai EXTER today, aiming to redefine the benchmark in its segment.

A statement said that the unveiling ceremony took place at KC Hyundai, the first and leading Hyundai dealership of J&K, by AkshayJamwal TSM-Hyundai Motor India Ltd,alongwith Raju Chowdhary-Chairman-KC Group, and Sohail Khan-CEO KC Hyundai, in presence of Ali Mohammad Dar, Sheikh Ruhail, Shabeer Ahmad Barati, Asif Shah, Asif Rashid and a huge gathering of respectable delegates from the media fraternity, Bankers, dignitaries, esteemed customers and all staff members.

Commenting on the occasion, AkshayJamwal, TSM-Hyundai Motor India Ltd., congratulated KC Hyundai on the launch of its new car and said that this SUV reflects Hyundai’s commitment to innovative design, intelligent technology and exceptional performance.

With its modern exterior, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled safety features, Hyundai EXTER is set to make a mark in the fast-growing SUV segment.

Speaking on the occasion Sohail Khan, CEO KC Hyundai expressed pride in introducing an SUV that embodies Hyundai’s commitment to innovation and performance. He stated that Hyundai EXTER’s design, technology and safety features would exceed customer expectations and reinforce Hyundai’s position as India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider.