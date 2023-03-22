KC Hyundai unveils All-New Verna

Srinagar, Mar 22: All New Hyundai Verna was launched at KC Hyundai, Bypass Road, Hyderpora, the first and leading Hyundai dealership of J&K.

The All-New Verna by launched by Ojas Kapoor TSM Hyundai Motor India Ltd alongwith Raju Chowdhary –Chairman KC Group, and Sohail Khan-CEO KC Hyundai, in presence of Ali Muhammad Dar, Asif Shah, Sheikh Ruhail, Shabeer Ahmad Barati, Asif Rashid, Aijaz Ashraf Mattoo, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, other staff members and a huge gathering of respectable delegates from the media fraternity, Bankers, dignitaries, esteemed customers and all staff members during an impressive launching ceremony.