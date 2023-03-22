KC Hyundai unveils All-New Verna

Srinagar, Mar 22: All New Hyundai Verna was launched at KC Hyundai, Bypass Road, Hyderpora, the first and leading Hyundai dealership of J&K.
The All-New Verna by launched by Ojas Kapoor TSM Hyundai Motor India Ltd alongwith Raju Chowdhary –Chairman KC Group, and Sohail Khan-CEO KC Hyundai, in presence of Ali Muhammad Dar, Asif Shah, Sheikh Ruhail, Shabeer Ahmad Barati, Asif Rashid, Aijaz Ashraf Mattoo, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, other staff members and a huge gathering of respectable delegates from the media fraternity, Bankers, dignitaries, esteemed customers and all staff members during an impressive launching ceremony.
Commenting on the occasion, Ojas Kapoor, TSM Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, "The All-New Hyundai Verna will redefine benchmarks for its segment with 26 first and best in-segment features, starting from the price range of Rs.10.90 lakh".
Speaking on the occasion, Sohail Khan, CEO KC Hyundai said "Verna has been one of our most iconic models globally and with the launch of this 6th Generation model, we are delighted to launch a sedan at our dealership that reflects the limitless possibilities of progress. I am certain, the all-new Hyundai Verna is going to captivate our customer's aspirations and induce technology enabled - superior mobility experiences."